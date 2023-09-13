MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Head to Head Review

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MediaAlpha and PaySign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 1 1 3 0 2.40 PaySign 0 0 2 0 3.00

MediaAlpha currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.89%. PaySign has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 125.44%. Given PaySign’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PaySign is more favorable than MediaAlpha.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaySign has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MediaAlpha and PaySign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $409.43 million 1.24 -$57.67 million ($1.52) -5.18 PaySign $42.40 million 2.58 $1.03 million $0.03 69.00

PaySign has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PaySign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and PaySign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -16.12% N/A -26.10% PaySign 3.07% 8.15% 1.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.2% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of PaySign shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of PaySign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PaySign beats MediaAlpha on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform. The company also develops prepaid card programs for corporate incentive and rewards, including consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments, and pharmaceutical payment assistance; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, it offers Per Diem, Corporate Expense, and Business Travel Cards that allows businesses, and nonprofits and government agencies the ability to control employee spending while reducing administration costs by eliminating the need for traditional expense reports. Further, the company provides payment claims processing and other administrative services; pharmacy-based voucher and copay, and medical claims and debit-based affordability programs; PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card; and payment solution for source plasma collection centers, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and Mexico. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

