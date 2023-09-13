MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.83.

MEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$25.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.23. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.13. The company has a market cap of C$7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.75.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.6179197 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

