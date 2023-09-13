MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Shares Up 6.9%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.61 and last traded at $50.34. 114,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 130,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 6.9 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.