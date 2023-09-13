Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s 4th Largest Position

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.1% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $152,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $331.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.15. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

