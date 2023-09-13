Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,766 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,717,000 after buying an additional 7,534,774 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $331.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.68.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

