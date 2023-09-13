Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Stock Price Down 3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) fell 3% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.19. 154,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,393,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Specifically, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $1,264,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,359,761.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $34,508.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $1,264,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,359,761.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,409 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,622. Corporate insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCW. William Blair began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.54 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 39.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 4.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Featured Articles

