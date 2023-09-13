Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$272.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNSKY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Investec upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.63) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a report on Monday, September 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNSKY opened at C$11.51 on Wednesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of C$11.88 and a 12 month high of C$11.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

