MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Down 2.7% on Insider Selling

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $382.00 and last traded at $383.59. Approximately 138,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,689,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $394.28.

Specifically, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total value of $6,115,936.98. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,201,159 shares in the company, valued at $467,851,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total transaction of $6,115,936.98. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,694 shares of company stock worth $39,991,889 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MongoDB from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.08.

MongoDB Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 131.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.