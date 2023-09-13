MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

MLTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.80.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLTX opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 1.46. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $63.40.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 800,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,927,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,140,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,726,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,565,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2,978.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

