MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $59.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.62, but opened at $62.26. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares last traded at $60.10, with a volume of 446,961 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $29.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,927,100 shares in the company, valued at $246,355,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 1.46.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

