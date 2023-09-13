Morgan Stanley Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $106.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.48.

Oracle Stock Down 13.5 %

ORCL opened at $109.61 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average of $105.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

