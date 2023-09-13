Myles Kleeger Sells 50,000 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,107,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Myles Kleeger sold 8,357 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $336,536.39.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $421,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $434,300.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Myles Kleeger sold 47,406 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,135,166.24.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Myles Kleeger sold 22,448 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $965,937.44.

On Thursday, July 6th, Myles Kleeger sold 68,503 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $2,810,678.09.

Braze Trading Down 4.7 %

BRZE stock opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 1.04. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Braze from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Braze from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Braze in the second quarter valued at $265,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Braze by 85.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,950,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,054,000 after purchasing an additional 263,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Braze by 2,099.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

