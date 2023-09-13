Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 22,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 44,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nano One Materials from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics applications. It also offers lithium iron phosphate cathode materials for automotive and non-automotive applications. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

