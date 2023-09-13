Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Reduced by Ashburton Jersey Ltd

Ashburton Jersey Ltd reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 63.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 485 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 467.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Netflix by 170.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $339.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $434.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $433.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.84. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

