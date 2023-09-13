Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 467.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.91.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $434.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $192.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

