Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.91.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $434.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $433.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.84. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $192.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

