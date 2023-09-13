New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

NYCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 42.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

