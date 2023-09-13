Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) & KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Head to Head Survey

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) and KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newell Brands and KAO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newell Brands $8.55 billion 0.47 $197.00 million ($0.74) -13.05 KAO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Newell Brands has higher revenue and earnings than KAO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

91.5% of Newell Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Newell Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Newell Brands and KAO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newell Brands -3.53% 10.33% 2.66% KAO N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Newell Brands and KAO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newell Brands 1 5 3 1 2.40 KAO 0 2 0 0 2.00

Newell Brands presently has a consensus price target of $15.64, indicating a potential upside of 61.87%. Given Newell Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Newell Brands is more favorable than KAO.

Summary

Newell Brands beats KAO on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands. The Home Appliances segment offers kitchen appliances under the Calphalon, Crockpot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands. The Home Solutions segment provides food and home storage; fresh preserving; vacuum sealing; and gourmet cookware, bakeware, cutlery, and home fragrance products under the Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Sistema, WoodWick, and Yankee Candle brands. The Learning and Development segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; labeling solutions; and baby gear and infant care products under the Aprica, Baby Jogger, Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Graco, Mr. Sketch, NUK, Paper Mate, Parker, Prismacolor, Sharpie, Tigex, Waterman, and X-Acto brands. The Outdoor and Recreation segment provides outdoor and outdoor-related products under the Campingaz, Coleman, Contigo, ExOfficio, and Marmot brands. It serves warehouse clubs, department and drug/grocery stores, mass merchants, home centers, commercial products distributors, specialty retailers, office superstores and supply stores, contract stationers, e-commerce retailers, sporting goods, and travel retailers, as well as direct to consumers online, select contract customers, and other professional customers. Newell Brands Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About KAO

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products. The Life Care Business segments offers health drinks, as well as hygiene products for commercial use. The Cosmetics Business segment provides counseling and self-selection cosmetic products. The Chemical Business segment offers oleo chemicals; fat and oil derivatives; surfactants; fragrances; water-reducing admixtures; casting sand binders; plastics additives; process chemicals; toners and toner binders; inkjet ink colorants and ink; fine polishing agents and cleaners; and materials and process chemicals. The company was formerly known as Kao Soap Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Kao Corporation in 1982. Kao Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

