NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Shares Down 5.8%

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 2,314 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get NIBE Industrier AB (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDRBF

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Stock Down 5.8 %

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

(Get Free Report)

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.