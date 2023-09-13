NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Shares Down 5.8%

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 2,314 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDRBF
NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Stock Down 5.8 %
NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Company Profile
NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NIBE Industrier AB (publ)
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.