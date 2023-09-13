NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $96.30 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.28.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

