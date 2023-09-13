nmcn (LON:NMCN) Trading Down 91.5%

Shares of nmcn plc (LON:NMCN – Get Free Report) were down 91.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.47).

nmcn Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 million and a PE ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

nmcn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nmcn plc provides built environment and critical national infrastructure projects in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Built Environment and Water. The Built Environment segment undertakes construction projects ranging from complex multi-storey city center developments to specialist refurbishment schemes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nmcn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nmcn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.