Northern Dynasty Minerals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,494 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 856% compared to the typical volume of 470 call options.
NAK opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.16.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.
