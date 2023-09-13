Northern Dynasty Minerals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,494 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 856% compared to the typical volume of 470 call options.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

NAK opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 93,875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 34.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 99,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,695,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 988,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

