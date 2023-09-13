NU (NYSE:NU) vs. MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Head-To-Head Comparison

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NU and MoneyLion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get NU alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NU 0 1 5 0 2.83 MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00

NU presently has a consensus target price of $7.11, indicating a potential downside of 4.66%. MoneyLion has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.40%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than NU.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

53.7% of NU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of NU shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of MoneyLion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

NU has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NU and MoneyLion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NU $4.19 billion 8.35 -$364.58 million $0.02 373.00 MoneyLion $383.90 million 0.44 -$189.07 million ($23.52) -0.82

MoneyLion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NU. MoneyLion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NU, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NU and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NU 1.23% 11.40% 1.96% MoneyLion -50.26% -35.69% -9.94%

Summary

NU beats MoneyLion on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NU

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuCrypto, a solution for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through the Nu app; NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account. It also provides embedded finance marketplace connecting and matching consumers with real-time, personalized product, and service recommendations through its proprietary integrative technology; and offers creative media and marketing services to clients across industries through its media division. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.