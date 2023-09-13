Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Trading Up 11.4%

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES – Get Free Report) was up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 249,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,113,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Nuverra Environmental Solutions Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $34.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile
Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain, Northeast, Southern, and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment includes the Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment is comprised of the Marcellus and Utica shale areas.
