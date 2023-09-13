NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Stock Price Up 23.9%

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Free Report) was up 23.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

NWS Stock Up 23.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.

NWS Company Profile

NWS Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily invests in, develops, and/or operates toll roads in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company offers general trading and contracting, construction management, and civil engineering and foundation works services; wealth management and financial planning products and services; and diversified insurance products and services to individuals and institutions, including life insurance, medical insurance, critical illness insurance, personal accident insurance, saving insurance plan, annuity, and investment-linked assurance schemes.

