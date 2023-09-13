ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.74.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ON shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,056,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,400,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,056,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,083 shares of company stock valued at $7,810,451. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

