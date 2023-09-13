Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONCT. StockNews.com began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.30 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.54. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 4,985.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

