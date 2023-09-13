Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPRT. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $254.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.27. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.27 million. Analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMG Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 301.7% during the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 2,725,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,164 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $5,080,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 136.8% during the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 530,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 306,186 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

