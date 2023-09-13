Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $126.71, but opened at $112.08. Oracle shares last traded at $111.27, with a volume of 13,708,484 shares traded.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.48.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 15.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2,692.6% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 139,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 134,389 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $16,196,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $2,485,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.1% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average is $105.85. The firm has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

