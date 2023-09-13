Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ORCL. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.48.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $109.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.85. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

