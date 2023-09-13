PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,738,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 570,765 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PayPal were worth $207,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average is $68.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

