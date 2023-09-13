Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $124.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,678 shares of company stock valued at $39,782,773. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

