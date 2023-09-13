PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PHXHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
PHX Energy Services Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.95%. This is a positive change from PHX Energy Services’s previous dividend of $0.11. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.
About PHX Energy Services
PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.
