Physicians Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,160 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.0% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 167,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $954,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 407,371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,077,000 after buying an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 771,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,705,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $141.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.22.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

