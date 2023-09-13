Physicians Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,117 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.1% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,938,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $558.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.26.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

