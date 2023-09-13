Physicians Financial Services Inc. Buys 350 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,447 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.35.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

