Physicians Financial Services Inc. Buys 60 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.5% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.62.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Home Depot stock opened at $326.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $326.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

