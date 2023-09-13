Physicians Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 286,583 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $152,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 980,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,249,000 after purchasing an additional 51,058 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,210 shares of company stock worth $2,767,284 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

