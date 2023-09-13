Physicians Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.6% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PEP opened at $178.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
