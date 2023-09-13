Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.04.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

