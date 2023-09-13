Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $402.26 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $328.62 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $417.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.53.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

