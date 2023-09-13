Physicians Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.1% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.61.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $542.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $526.47 and its 200-day moving average is $439.10. The company has a market cap of $247.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

