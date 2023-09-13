Physicians Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,117 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,234,305,000 after purchasing an additional 330,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,093,986,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $96.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.54. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

