Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $100.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.77. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

