Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 190 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.6% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,102,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,429 shares of company stock worth $105,368,143. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

NVDA opened at $448.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $453.63 and its 200-day moving average is $362.27. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

