PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Shares Down 0.2%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.76. Approximately 8,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 19,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $144.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,522,000.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.