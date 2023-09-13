Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $2,150,696.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,740,422.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.39. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.79 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

