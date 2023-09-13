Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.
PB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prosperity Bancshares
Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares
Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance
NYSE PB opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.41. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.
Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $276.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.
Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.
About Prosperity Bancshares
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prosperity Bancshares
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.