QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

