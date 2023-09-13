Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.32, but opened at $25.15. Quanterix shares last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 65,205 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director William P. Donnelly acquired 20,200 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $501,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,684.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Quanterix Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $958.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 58.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $31.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 974.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix

(Get Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.